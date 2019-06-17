IED Attack On Army Convoy In Pulwama Of J&K, 4 Personnel Injured

Four security personnel were injured as terrorists Monday targeted an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An Army Casper, a bullet and mine-proof vehicle, of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted in the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir's district, a police official said.

As per preliminary information from the spot, four security forces personnel received injuries in the incident, he said.

The Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination, an official said, adding reinforcements have been rushed.

The site of the blast is 27 kms from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.'

An army spokesman said that the damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party. “It’s a Hardened ALS and not Casspir,” he added.

Army Major, Militant Killed In Encounter

Meanwhile, in another incident on Monday, an Army major and a militant were killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Anantnag district of the state.

A major-rank officer was killed while another officer of the same rank and two soldiers were injured in the encounter in the Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

The injured were rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, the officials said.

They added that an unidentified militant was also killed in the gunfight and his body recovered.

Arms and ammunition were also seized from the encounter site, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, they added.

(PTI)