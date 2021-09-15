IAF To Conduct Air Show Over Dal Lake As Part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' To Woo Youth In J&K

In a bid to encourage the youth in Jammu and Kashmir to join the Indian Air Force, the IAF will be conducting an air show above the popular Dal Lake in Sri Nagar later in the month. The air show will be part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations with the theme of the show being 'Give Wings to Your Dreams'.

The event, which is scheduled to be held on September 26, will be attended by over 3,000 school and college students. The show was announced following a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in which several principals and heads of educational institutions were invited.

"The main aim of the air show is to motivate the youth of the Valley to join the Indian Air Force and to promote tourism in the region," Pole said.

"The show will also develop a passion among the students to give wings to their dreams. Along with the students, 700 teachers will also be present at the venue," an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Pole directed the heads of educational institutions to ensure the participation of NCC cadets.

Stalls will be set up at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre and students will be familiarised with the achievements of the IAF, employment opportunities in the force, recruitment rules and eligibility criteria.

(With inputs from PTI)