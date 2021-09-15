Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National IAF To Conduct Air Show Over Dal Lake As Part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' To Woo Youth In J&K

IAF To Conduct Air Show Over Dal Lake As Part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' To Woo Youth In J&K

IAF To Conduct Air Show Over Dal Lake As Part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' To Woo Youth In J&K
IAF to conduct air show over Dal Lake | Image for representation | PTI

The event, which is scheduled to be held on September 26, will be attended by over 3,000 school and college students. The show was announced following a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in which several principals and heads of educational institutions were invited.

Trending

IAF To Conduct Air Show Over Dal Lake As Part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' To Woo Youth In J&K
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T12:15:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 12:15 pm

In a bid to encourage the youth in Jammu and Kashmir to join the Indian Air Force, the IAF will be conducting an air show above the popular Dal Lake in Sri Nagar later in the month. The air show will be part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations with the theme of the show being 'Give Wings to Your Dreams'.

The event, which is scheduled to be held on September 26, will be attended by over 3,000 school and college students.  The show was announced following a meeting chaired by  Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in which several principals and heads of educational institutions were invited. 

"The main aim of the air show is to motivate the youth of the Valley to join the Indian Air Force and to promote tourism in the region," Pole said.

"The show will also develop a passion among the students to give wings to their dreams. Along with the students, 700 teachers will also be present at the venue," an official spokesperson said.

Related Stories

Tales From A Forgotten War – Remembering A Childhood In Military Bases

Jammu IAF Attack: Drone Probably First Time Came 15-km Inside Indian Territory

Meet Mawya Sudan, The First IAF Woman Fighter Pilot From Jammu & Kashmir

The spokesperson said Pole directed the heads of educational institutions to ensure the participation of NCC cadets.

Stalls will be set up at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre and students will be familiarised with the achievements of the IAF, employment opportunities in the force, recruitment rules and eligibility criteria.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Srinagar IAF drill Indian Air Force Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Jammu and kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh Sworn In As New Uttarakhand CM

Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh Sworn In As New Uttarakhand CM

India Records 284 Deaths, 27,176 New Covid-19 Cases

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

Woman Poisoned To Death In UP For Not Bringing Enough Dowry

Youth Held For Firing At Businessman In Kolkata

West Bengal: Child Dies Of Pneumonia, 88 In Hospital With High Fever

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

BJP Corners Congress Govt In Rajasthan Assembly, Demands White Paper On Unemployment

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from India

JEE-Main Result: 18 Share Top Rank, 44 Score 100 Percentile

JEE-Main Result: 18 Share Top Rank, 44 Score 100 Percentile

Capt Amarinder Says Comments To Move Farmer Protests Out Of Punjab Were 'Twisted' Amid Outrage

Capt Amarinder Says Comments To Move Farmer Protests Out Of Punjab Were 'Twisted' Amid Outrage

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s Success Lies In His Genes: Scientists

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s Success Lies In His Genes: Scientists

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Arrested In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Arrested In UP

Read More from Outlook

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

Outlook Web Desk / While observing that "cherry-picking" was done in Tribunal appointments, the Supreme Court pulled up centre after it missed the deadline for appointments.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

Advertisement
/