IAF To Probe If Jammu Airport Blasts Were Part Of A Terror Attack

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora to take stock of the twin explosions that ripped through the Jammu airport during the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier today, the defence ministry tweeted, “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation.”

Two explosions were reported at the high security technical area of Jammu airport at around 1.45 am on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the explosions occurred within a gap of five minutes and first blast damaged the roof of the building while the second one was reported on ground.

The area has been sealed by security forces for investigation, officials said adding that the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is probing whether explosions were part of a terror attack, people familiar with the defence and security establishment told PTI.

Investigators are also examining the possible use of drones to drop the explosives at the airport that has various assets of the IAF, they said.

In a Twitter post, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said two "low-intensity explosions" were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu air force station and one of them caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

"There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," it said.

The people cited above told PTI that all angles including the possible involvement of terror networks in the explosions are being probed.

The people cited above told PTI, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has been apprised about the explosions. The IAF chief is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

