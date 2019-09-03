﻿
IAF Inducts 8 US-Made Apache Attack Helicopters

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

PTI 03 September 2019
The Apache chopper at the Pathankot Air Base.
ANI/Twitter
The Indian Air Force has inducted eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters on Tuesday, which will give a major boost to its combat capabilities.

Officials said the aircraft were formally inducted at the induction ceremony at Pathankot Air Force station with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa as the chief guest.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army. 

"Eight of the Apache attack helicopters inducted into the IAF, that will enhance the force's combat capabilities," a senior IAF official said.

"These are the first 8 of the 22 Apache helicopters that are coming to India Air Force. These are the AH-64E variant, the same variant used by the US Army. These Apache helicopters have the latest technology," said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

The ceremonial key was handed over by the Boeing company.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters. 

