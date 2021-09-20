Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

How The Game Changed In Last Minutes In The Race For CM, Deputy CM Posts In Punjab

The game changed in the last minutes as the names for the CM and Deputy CMs changed in the last 24 hours and Charanjit Singh Channi emerged as Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

How The Game Changed In Last Minutes In The Race For CM, Deputy CM Posts In Punjab
Punjab's new Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa offering sweets to New CM Charanjit Singh Channi after the oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. | PTI Photo

Trending

How The Game Changed In Last Minutes In The Race For CM, Deputy CM Posts In Punjab
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T20:06:14+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 8:06 pm

What led the Congress High Command to choose Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of Punjab from a list of top contenders including Sunil Jakhar, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawaand and even Navjot Singh Sidhu among others.

Sources say as per the feedback of 65 MLAs shared through party observers Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary with party high command, former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar was the first choice and had the maximum support of legislators. But his not being a turbaned Sikh worked against him.

Randhawa a Jat Sikh, took oath as Deputy CM.

Related Stories

Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As 16th Punjab CM, Rahul Gandhi Attends Swearing-In

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

The game changed in the last minutes as the names for the CM and Deputy CMs changed in the last 24 hours. Earlier, Capt Amarinder Singh’s aide Braham Mohindra was named as Deputy CM as AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal also tweeted last late night.

“Heartiest congratulations to @Charnjit_channi for elevation as #PunjabCM and @BrahmMohindra & @Sukhjinder_INC as Dy CMs,” Bansal had tweeted.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

But, just a few minutes before oath-taking ceremony Mohindra was replaced by OP Soni, who is also close to Amarinder Singh.

Bansal corrected himself in a new tweet. “My regrets for yesterday’s tweet,based on an incorrect information.And heartiest congratulations to @Om_Parkash_Soni ji for taking oath as Dy.CM,” he tweeted.


While the party observers camping at JW Marriott hotel in Chandigarh decided to go ahead with Randhawa as the CM, the objection came from Navjot Singh Sidhu, who wished to become CM himself as a Jat Sikh face.

Sidhu felt that Randhawa is too senior and blunt to listen to him after becoming CM and may not be that easy to dislodge come 2022. Thus, Randhawa was out of the race. But Sidhu was curtly told by Ajay Maken that he was already PCC chief and cannot have everything.

On Sunday afternoon, Sidhu was apparently on his way to Patiala when he learnt that the party had finalised the name of Charanjit Singh Channi for the CM post. Sidhu then returned mid-way to the hotel, satisfied with Channi, who is younger to him, and everyone accepted the decision. Randhawa also accepted Channi, saying he was like his younger brother.

Manpreet Badal pitched Channi, his close friend, as a game changer as Punjab’s first Dalit CM. Channi is also known to be close to Rahul Gandhi. He was also seen as a Dalit face to counter Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP coalition, and to defeat the BJP and AAP’s announcements to appoint a Dalit in top post in the state post-elections. The BJP had said a Dalit would be the Chief Minister if it won the state, while the AAP and the Akali Dal had promised a Deputy CM's post for the community.

Tags

Harish Manav Charanjit Singh Channi Navjot Singh Sidhu Captain Amarinder Singh Ajay Maken Pawan Kumar Bansal Rahul Gandhi Punjab National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

No Need To Worry About Taliban In J&K, Says Army

No Need To Worry About Taliban In J&K, Says Army

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

NCW Seeks Resignation Of New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Over #MeToo Allegations

Kolkata Rains: Videos Of Waterlogged Airport, Streets Flood Twitter Amid Non-Stop Downpour

Punjab CM Channi Shows Support For Farmers Hours After Taking Oath, Asks Centre To Repeal Farm Laws

BJP To Not Field Candidate For WB RS Bypoll Against TMC's Sushmita Dev

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Kerala High Court Witnesses Surge In Minor Rape Pleas Seeking Pregnancy Termination

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

More from India

A Year After Hathras Gang Rape; Dalit Victim’s Family Now ‘Strangers’ In Own Village

A Year After Hathras Gang Rape; Dalit Victim’s Family Now ‘Strangers’ In Own Village

Over 85% People In Himachal Pradesh Have Covid-19 Antibodies: Sero Survey

Over 85% People In Himachal Pradesh Have Covid-19 Antibodies: Sero Survey

Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM; Mayawati Asks Dalits To Remain Cautious Of Congress

Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM; Mayawati Asks Dalits To Remain Cautious Of Congress

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Read More from Outlook

How Charanjit Singh Channi Emerged As Punjab's First Dalit Chief Minister

How Charanjit Singh Channi Emerged As Punjab's First Dalit Chief Minister

Harish Manav / The game changed in the last minutes as the names for the CM and Deputy CMs changed in the last 24 hours and Charanjit Singh Channi emerged as Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

HDFC Partners With PayTM For Reviving Credit Card Business

HDFC Partners With PayTM For Reviving Credit Card Business

Outlook Business Team / RBI had instituted an eight-month ban on HDFC from issuing new credit cards in December 2020, the move is aimed at reviving the lost ground due to the ban

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations

The e-commerce retailer was responding to a report alleging a certain amount paid by Amazon in legal fees have been used to pay bribes by one or more of its legal representatives.

Advertisement