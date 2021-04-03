Explained: Here’s How To Find Your Name In Voters' List; Step-By-Step Procedure

April 6 is definitely to become the busiest polling day in India as people from four states and one union territory will get ready to cast their ballots.

According to the poll schedule released by the Election Commission, single phase elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will take place on April 6. Meanwhile, phase 3 voting for Assembly polls will take place in Assam and West Bengal on the same day. With a total of 475 Assembly constituencies, elections for 2 Lok Sabha seats will also take place on April 6. The EC has also announced that the bypoll for Malappuram and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seats will be held on the same day.

Here's how you can find your name on the voters’ list:

1. Go to National Voters' Service Portal. This service of checking your name on the voters' list is provided by the Election Commission of India.

2. Enter mandatory details such as your name, father's name, age, and gender.

3. You can search your name by selecting your state in the drop down menu available. You can also add your district or constituency.

4. Enter the captcha code and press search.

OR

1. You can also search your name by directly adding your Voter Id details on the website.

2. Select the 'ID card no. Search by / Search by EPIC No.' tab.

3. Enter your Voter ID/ EPIC No.

4. Mention your state. Enter the captcha code and press search.

Your name will appear at the bottom of the page with details of your polling station, Assembly constituency, and parliamentary constituency.

Click on 'View Details' at the bottom-left corner to see more details.

