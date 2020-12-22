As the farmers' stir entered its 27th day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed hope that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government to resolve the crisis.

Tomar also met with representatives of two peasants' bodies from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, who extended support to the legislations.

"Representatives of different farmers' bodies had come to tell that the laws are good and are in the interest of farmers. They had come to urge the government not to make any amendments to the laws," Tomar said after meeting the two groups.

"I am hopeful they (protesting farmers' unions) will soon complete their internal discussions and come forward for talks. We will be able to find a solution successfully," the minister added.

The Agriculture Ministry had written to the protesting groups on Sunday, urging them to specify their concerns on the government's proposal (to amend the laws) and finalise a date for the next round of talks to end the protests. At least five rounds of formal talks have been held so far. The talks have failed to break the deadlock as the agitating unions have said that they will not agree to any proposal other than one that repeals the laws.

Recently, UP-based Kisan Sangarsh Samithi (KSS) and Delhi-based Indian Kisan Union (IKU) have extended support to the laws. Previously, other groups from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also expressed their support for the farm laws.

However, nearly 40 groups are agitating against the laws at various protest sites along the Delhi border.

The protesting groups have maintained that the new laws will eliminate the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP), do away with the mandi (wholesale market) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has been saying that these apprehensions are misplaced.

Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar as well as former Uttarakhand Minister and IKU National President Ramkumar Walia were also present in Tuesday's meeting held by Tomar.

"The three laws enacted by the Centre are good and are in the interest of the farming community," KSS President Ajay Pal Pradhan told PTI after the meeting.

While supporting the laws, KSS also urged the minister to ensure that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) continues.

Pradhan claimed that thousands of farmers who have come in tractors in support of the laws have been stopped at the border and therefore a select group has come for the meeting.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine