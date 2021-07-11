Amid the love jihad row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Hindu boy lying to a Muslim girl will also be considered "love jihad". He further added that the state will bring in a law against that as well.

"Hindu boy lying to a Hindu girl is also Jihad. We will bring a law against it," Biswa said addressing a press conference.

Asked about the issue of "Love Jihad", the chief minister said he has reservations for the term but asserted that nobody will be allowed to cheat a woman.

"The government will not tolerate any woman being cheated by anyone -- whether Hindu or Muslim. Appropriate action will be taken against such offenders to ensure the safety and security of our sisters," he said.

Several media reports had alleged earlier last year that the Assam government had been formulating a new marriage law under which the bride and groom will have to disclose their religion and income in official documents a month before the wedding.

On Saturday, Biswa also asserted that "Hindutva" is a way of life and claimed that adherents of most religions are descendants of Hindus.

Hindutva began 5,000 years ago and it cannot be stopped, the senior BJP leader said at a press conference organised to mark the completion of the second month of his government in the state.

"Hindutva is a way of life. How can I or anybody stop it? It has been flowing through the ages. Almost all of us are descendants of Hindus. A Christian or a Muslim has also descended from Hindus at some point in time," he said.

Hindutva cannot be "removed" as it will mean "moving away from one''s roots and motherland", Sarma said.

(With inputs from PTI)

