Watch: 1 Dead, Over 40 Feared Buried As Major Landslide Hits Bus In Himachal's Kinnaur

Yet another tragic accident struck Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday when a landslide hit an HRTC moving bus, approximately carrying about 40 passengers. One person has died so far. The driver of the bus who survived the tragedy informed district authorities at Kinnaur about the accident.

The landslide occurred at around 11.50 am in Chaura village in Kinnaur, the officials said.

Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. As per reports, two army helicopters have been arranged for rescue after PM Modi spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris.

The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, he said.

State Disaster Management Force Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation.

The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said.

Sadiq also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.

The incident occurred on NH 5 near Nigulsari in Kinnaur. Many are feared to be trapped in the debris.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur addressed the media following the incident and confirmed the accident.

Special secretary of the state disaster management authority Sudesh Mokhta said six persons have been rescued safely and rushed to the local government hospital at Bahawalnagar

Further details awaited.



(With inputs from PTI)

