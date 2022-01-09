Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Himachal Pradesh: Govt Offices To Have 5-Day Work Week, Ban On Social And Religious Gatherings

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government announced a five-day week in its offices besides banning social and religious gatherings from January 10 to 24.

Himachal Pradesh: Govt Offices To Have 5-Day Work Week, Ban On Social And Religious Gatherings
File photo of of tourists in Himachal Pradesh. | PTI

Trending

Himachal Pradesh: Govt Offices To Have 5-Day Work Week, Ban On Social And Religious Gatherings
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T16:57:50+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 4:57 pm

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced a five-day week in its offices besides banning social and religious gatherings from January 10 to 24 to check the coronavirus spread.

It capped the attendance of staff at government offices to 50 per cent of the total strength from Monday to Friday during the period.

The government also prohibited the gathering of more than 100 people for indoor and 300 people for outdoor academic, sport, cultural and political events, according to an order.

The restrictions, however, will not be applicable to offices dealing with emergency services.

The state till January 8 has recorded 2,31,587 coronavirus cases, including 3,864 deaths.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Earlier, the state government had imposed a night curfew till further orders and shut the educational institutions till January 26.

"All offices of government departments/ PSUs/ local bodies/ autonomous bodies, including the HP Secretariat, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and these offices will operate with 50 per cent attendance on working days," the order issued by state Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said.

"These restrictions will not be on offices dealing with an emergency or essential services such as health, police, fire, banks, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, telecom, excise, budget and related incident services/activities etc,” it added.

Academic, sport, entertainment, cultural and political gatherings are permitted up to 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue, subject to a maximum of 100 people in indoor areas and 300 people in open spaces, it added.

However, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh will issue separate orders with respect to judicial offices, it added.

The order said, "All social and religious gatherings shall be completely banned in the state."

There shall also be a total ban on langars (community kitchens) across the state, it added.

A prior intimation of gatherings shall have to be given to the authorities, who may impose additional conditions.

District magistrates may fix timings of shops or markets after taking the Covid situation into account.

Tags

PTI Himachal Pradesh Coronavirus COVID Restrictions National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces in J-K's Kulgam District

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces in J-K's Kulgam District

PM Modi Security Breach | Supreme Court To Hear Plea Tomorrow

PM Modi Reviews Covid-19 Situation Via High-Level Virtual Meeting Amid Omicron Surge

Do Pfizer’s Trial Results Justify Covid-19 Jabs For Kids?

NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Recent Incidents Show How India May Be Normalising Hate

Covid-19 India Update: Fresh Cases Touch 1.6 Lakh In 24 Hours. 552 New Omicron Infections

Turban Of Sikh Taxi Driver Knocked Off By Unidentified Man At JFK Airport In USA

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

A Looming Lockdown

A Looming Lockdown

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

A Colour Revolution, Deferred, or a Spontaneous Anti-authoritarian Movement?

A Colour Revolution, Deferred, or a Spontaneous Anti-authoritarian Movement?

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Chair Meeting On Covid-19 Situation Today 4:30 PM: Sources

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Chair Meeting On Covid-19 Situation Today 4:30 PM: Sources

Guru Gobind Singh: Father Of The Khalsa Pant

Guru Gobind Singh: Father Of The Khalsa Pant

First Woman To Enter Sabarimala, Dalit Activist Bindu Ammini Continues To Brave Social Backlash

First Woman To Enter Sabarimala, Dalit Activist Bindu Ammini Continues To Brave Social Backlash

PM Security Lapse: Punjab DGP And Ferozepur SSP Removed, New DGP Assumes Charge

PM Security Lapse: Punjab DGP And Ferozepur SSP Removed, New DGP Assumes Charge

Read More from Outlook

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Seema Guha / The pattern of flying bombers to intimidate Taiwan has continued through the year. Will China invade Taiwan in 2022?

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Even after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many 'informed' individuals in India continue to deny the virus with unscientific claims and unfounded data. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement