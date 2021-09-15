Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Himachal Pradesh: 4 Trekkers On Manimahesh Yatra In Chamba Found Dead, 7 Rescued

Himachal Pradesh: 4 Trekkers On Manimahesh Yatra In Chamba Found Dead, 7 Rescued

Officially the Manimahesh yatra was called off this time due to the Covid-19 restrictions and kept a low-key affair. But some groups of trekkers seem to have chosen to explore the mountain trek as part of their own mission.

Himachal Pradesh: 4 Trekkers On Manimahesh Yatra In Chamba Found Dead, 7 Rescued
Image for representation

Trending

Himachal Pradesh: 4 Trekkers On Manimahesh Yatra In Chamba Found Dead, 7 Rescued
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T19:56:26+05:30
Ashwini Sharma

Ashwini Sharma

More stories from Ashwini Sharma
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 7:56 pm

Four trekkers, including a woman named Himangi from Gujarat, have been found dead at Kamal Kund—a glacier in the foothills of Manimahesh lake in the Bharmour area of Chamba district, two days after they went missing.

The district administration at Chamba, however, has rescued a group of seven persons who were also going to Manimahesh yatra—a famous pilgrimage at a height of 13,500 feet .

Officially the Manimahesh yatra was called off this time due to the Covid-19 restrictions and kept a low-key affair. But some groups of trekkers seem to have chosen to explore the mountain trek as part of their own mission.

Deputy Commissioner Chamba DC Rana confirmed the recovery of the bodies of four trekkers, which were being brought down to Bharmour for post-mortem and other formalities.

Related Stories

Dharamshala Flash Floods: 12 Dead And 10 Missing, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Relief

Watch: Terrifying Rockslide Caught On Tape In Himachal Pradesh Leaves 9 Dead, Check List Here

Himachal Pradesh: 9 Dead, 7 Missing In Lahaul-Spiti As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods

When asked about the cause of death, Rana said that the "exact cause will be known only after post-mortem but prima facie, they died due to lack of oxygen. There was snowfall, heavy rainfall in the region on Sunday. It’s a glacier area and quite a tough trek, especially for those coming from other states. You never know how much they know about the conditions here.”

Reports said locals, who were returning from ‘parikrama’ of Manimahesh Kailash (13,500 feet) spotted their bodies on a glacier near Kamal Kund and alerted the authorities.

Besides Himangi, others who passed away included Vinod from Ludhiana and Aman Kumar, a native of Chamba. One body remains unidentified.

The pilgrimage of the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake was scheduled to start on August 29, coinciding with Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Manimahesh Lake is a high altitude lake located close to the Manimahesh Kailash Peak in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas, in the Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The religious significance of this lake is that it is next to the Lake Mansarovar in Tibet and attracts a massive footfall. The Covid-19 crisis, however, cast a pall on the pilgrimage in 2022 and 2021.

Rana claims that the state government often has been issuing advisories to the trekkers to follow a dedicated trek, inform local administration before starting their adventure and also take authorised local guides registered with the government. But, the trekkers often don't take the advice seriously and meet fatalities.

Tags

Ashwini Sharma Himachal Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India's Cumulative Count Of Administered Covid Vaccine Doses Surpasses 76 Crore: Health

India's Cumulative Count Of Administered Covid Vaccine Doses Surpasses 76 Crore: Health

Punjab CM Issues High Alert As Police Apprehend 4 More In Oil Tanker Blast Case

Bengal Assistance Scheme For Women: Govt Issues Record 8.5 Lakh Caste Certificates In 45 Days

Blast Occurs Outside BJP Nainital District President's House In Haldwani

Kerala Man Who Had Hidden His Lover In His Room For Ten Years Finally Marries Her

PM Modi Launches Sansad TV, Calls It An Important Chapter In Parliamentary System

Watch: Four MP Tribals Get A Ride In CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Chopper

Delhi Riots Prosecutor 'Replaced' After Court Questioned Sustainability Of Charge Sheet

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from India

Gaganyaan Mission In All Probability To Be Launched By 2022 End Or Early 2023: Union Minister

Gaganyaan Mission In All Probability To Be Launched By 2022 End Or Early 2023: Union Minister

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

UP Cong Asks Those Seeking Poll Ticket To Deposit Rs 11,000 To Party Fund First

UP Cong Asks Those Seeking Poll Ticket To Deposit Rs 11,000 To Party Fund First

India Reports 77 Rape Cases Daily In 2020, Crime Rate Against Women Falls From 2019 : NCRB data

India Reports 77 Rape Cases Daily In 2020, Crime Rate Against Women Falls From 2019 : NCRB data

Read More from Outlook

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Outlook Business Team / In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector allowing inclusion of a moratorium on payment of statutory dues and 100 per cent FDI through automatic route.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits and are also entitled to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Special Package.

Advertisement