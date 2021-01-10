Heart-Warming! Karnataka Minister Chases Bus After It Fails To Pick Up Students, Initiates Action

In a rare display of public empathy by a mainstream politician, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar chased a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in the state’s Tumakuru district after the bus driver did not pick up school students waiting at a bust stop near Koratagere taluk.

The minister was on a visit to Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, when the incident unfolded.

After witnessing the bus driver refusing to stop at the bus stop despite the students making gestures, asking to be taken on board, Kumar reportedly chased the bus and blocked it near I.K. Colony in Neelagondana Halli limits of Koratagere taluk.

The minister reportedly reprimanded the driver and the conductor for their behaviour and asked concerned authorities to look into the issue.

Responding to the incident, KSRTC tweeted that the bus did not pick up the school children because it was plying on full capacity and assured that it was looking into the matter.

“We regret the inconvenience caused. The matter has been examined in detail, the bus was traveling from Bangalore to Pavagada. The bus was carrying full capacity of 73 passengers, hence the crew didn’t allow the remaining passengers/students at D.Nagenahalli. Further, we have instructed all the concerned and crew to ensure that buses to be stopped at the designated places without fail. This is for your kind information,” KSRTC tweeted.

We regret the inconvenience caused. The matter has been examined in detail, the bus was traveling from Bangalore to Pavagada. The bus was carrying full capacity of 73 passengers, hence the crew didn’t allow the remaining passengers/students at D.Nagenahalli.



(1/2) — KSRTC (@KSRTC_Journeys) January 9, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine