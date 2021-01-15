January 15, 2021
Corona
HCL Technologies Planning To Hire 20,000 Over The Next Two Quarters: CEO

After crossing the USD 10 billion milestone in the year 2020, HCL Technologies is set to hire 20,000 new employees

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2021
To meet the demand pouring in on the back of strong growth in deal signing and adoption of digital services, IT services major HCL Technologies is planning to hire 20,000 new employees over the next two quarters. "There was net hiring of over 6,500 people in Q3 (third quarter). There is a big demand pipeline and so, we are continuing to hire both freshers and lateral talent to fulfil the demand", said HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar.

Further, Vijayakumar said that 15 per cent of these employees will be for onshore locations or client geographies, while the remaining will be offshore. During the third-quarter earnings briefing of HCL Technologies, Vijayakumar has said that a combination of a strong pipeline and good order booking gave the company a lot of optimism about the growth trajectory.

With PTI inputs 

