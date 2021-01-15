To meet the demand pouring in on the back of strong growth in deal signing and adoption of digital services, IT services major HCL Technologies is planning to hire 20,000 new employees over the next two quarters. "There was net hiring of over 6,500 people in Q3 (third quarter). There is a big demand pipeline and so, we are continuing to hire both freshers and lateral talent to fulfil the demand", said HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar.

Further, Vijayakumar said that 15 per cent of these employees will be for onshore locations or client geographies, while the remaining will be offshore. During the third-quarter earnings briefing of HCL Technologies, Vijayakumar has said that a combination of a strong pipeline and good order booking gave the company a lot of optimism about the growth trajectory.

With PTI inputs

