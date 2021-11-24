Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

US Claims To Be Undecided On CAATSA Sanctions Waiver To India

While acknowledging that India-US ties have deepened in the last few years, US says that there are no blanket waivers in CAATA sanctions. India recently bought S-400 missile defence system from Russia which might invite these sanctions.

US Claims To Be Undecided On CAATSA Sanctions Waiver To India
Russian S-400 Triumf Missile Defense System | Wikimedia Commons

Trending

US Claims To Be Undecided On CAATSA Sanctions Waiver To India
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T08:46:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 8:46 am

The United States has not made a determination yet on any potential Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) waiver to India with regard to its purchase of S-400 missile defense system from Russia, the Biden Administration said Tuesday.

The State Department comments come a week after India started receiving the supplies of S-400 missile defense system from Russia and amidst calls from top Republican and Democratic lawmakers not to impose CAATSA sanctions on India.

Asserting that it values its “strategic partnership” with India, a State Department official maintained the Biden Administration’s suspense over the issue by telling reporters CAATSA does not have a blanket or country-specific waiver provision attached to it.

Related Stories

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

“We would need to refer you to the Indian government for any comments on potential deliveries of the S-400 system. But we have been clear when it comes to the system, not only in the Indian context but more broadly as well, that we've urged all of our allies, all of our partners to forego transactions with Russia that may risk triggering sanctions under so-called CAATSA, the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. We have not made a determination on a potential waiver with respect to Indian arms transactions with Russia,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

“CAATSA, however, does not have a blanket or country-specific waiver provision attached to it. We also know that our defense relationship with India has expanded and deepened significantly in recent years. It's deep and commensurate with the broad and deep relationship that we have with India and its status as a major defense partner,” he said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

“We expect this strong momentum in our defense relationship to continue. We certainly value our strategic partnership with India. As you know, we had an opportunity to travel to India not all that long ago. In August, I believe it was, we've met with Foreign Minister Jaishankar many times. We have discussed this concern directly, including with the highest levels in the Indian government,” Price said in response to a question.

Several members of the US Congress, he said, have shown deep interest on the issue.

“It not for us to speak to any systems that the Indian government may or may not have received. It is for us to speak to the laws that are on the books and the requirements under those laws. Obviously, members of Congress are deeply interested in this as well. So, it's a conversation that has been ongoing with our Indian partners,” Price said.

“It's a conversation that takes place in the context of a defense relationship that is meaningful to us, that is important both for United States and India, including in the context of a free and open Indo-Pacific. And so, I suspect those conversations will continue,” he said.

Price said that the 2+2 talks would be held soon in Washington DC.

“We've committed to the 2+2, again, because we have a significant relationship with India, including its status as a major defense partner. But I can assure you that there will be an opportunity for a 2+2 before long,” he said.

Last month, US Senators and India Caucus Co-Chairs Mark Warner and John Cornyn sent a letter to President Joe Biden encouraging him to waive CAATSA sanctions against India for buying military arms from Russia.

“While India has taken significant steps to reduce its purchases of Russian military equipment, it has a long history of purchasing arms from the Soviet Union, and later Russia. In 2018, India formally agreed to purchase Russian S-400 Triumf air-defense systems after having signed an initial agreement with Russia two years prior,” they said.

“We are concerned that the upcoming transfer of these systems will trigger sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which was enacted to hold Russia accountable for its malign behavior,” they wrote.

“As such, we strongly encourage you to grant a CAATSA waiver to India for its planned purchase of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system. In cases where granting a waiver would advance the national security interests of the U.S., this waiver authority, as written into the law by Congress, allows the President additional discretion in applying sanctions,” the two Senators wrote.

Tags

PTI USA New Sanctions S-400 missile system National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Fined In Maharashtra For No Number Plate On Car

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Fined In Maharashtra For No Number Plate On Car

Delhi Air Quality: AQI Worsens To 357, Slips To Very Poor Category Again

Covid-19 Update India: Active Cases Lowest in 537 Days, New Cases Below 10k

Oral Sex With Minor Not 'Aggravated Sexual Assault' Under POCSO: Allahabad HC

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Viral Photo With RLD Chief Fuels Alliance Speculation

Explainer | Why BJP's Kripal Singh Quitting Himachal Party Post May Spell Bad News For Jai Ram Thakur

Maharashtra Man Loses Rs 10 Lakh In Bitcoin Trade, Files Fake Robbery Case To Hide It From Family

Central Vista: SC Rejects Plea Against VP Residence In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Khurram Parvez Not A Terrorist: UN Humans Rights Expert Slams J&K Activists' Arrest

Khurram Parvez Not A Terrorist: UN Humans Rights Expert Slams J&K Activists' Arrest

Spotless Indore | The 5th Time Cleanest City Of India Owes It To Its Residents

Spotless Indore | The 5th Time Cleanest City Of India Owes It To Its Residents

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Central Vista: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Change In Land Use

Central Vista: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Change In Land Use

Read More from Outlook

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Koushik Paul / FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup defending champions India start vs France on November 24 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Get live streaming details here.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

Advertisement