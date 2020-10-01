Hathras Rape: Forensic Report Confirms Victim Wasn’t Raped, Says UP ADG Prashant Kumar

October 01, 2020
The 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on September 14 and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2020
The 19-year-old Dalit girl died on September 29.
Representational Image
In a major twist to the Hathras gang rape case, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the forensic report shows that the victim was not raped.

“Postmortem report says the victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some ppl twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified & legal action will be taken,” news agency ANI quoted Kumar.

The 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on September 14 and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries and paralysis. She died on September 29.

