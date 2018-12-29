Haryana: 70 AAP Workers Detained For Calling Khattar 'CM Of Punjabis'

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 29 December 2018
CM of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar
File Photo
Over 70 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Haryana were allegedly detained by the police late Friday night for calling the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar "a Chief Minister of Punjabis".

The AAP claimed the workers were detained allegedly for their Facebook posts claiming the Khattar-led government in Haryana was working only for Punjabis.

"What kind of dictatorship is this? Last night 70 youths were detained for calling Khattar a CM of Punjabis," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.


(IANS)

