Gurgaon Cops To Attend Weddings, Check Guests Without Masks, Issue Fine

Wedding ceremonies in Gurugram are soon going to see special guests. The residents of Haryana will now host police officials after authorities made it mandatory to keep a check on Covid-19 protocols at large gatherings amid the pandemic.

According to an order issued by Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao, the cops can attend any marriage events in the city without invitation and issue fines to those not wearing masks.

He added, they will also keep a check on guests and urge them to follow guidelines like social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The move comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in Haryana. On Monday, the state reported 2,663 new cases taking the caseload to 2,19,963 while 28 deaths pushed the fatality count to 2,216.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, of the fresh cases, hardest-hit Gurugram district reported 866 cases while 577 infections were recorded in Faridabad.

India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed the 91 lakh-mark, with 44,059 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in a day.

