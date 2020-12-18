December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Gujarat: Toddler's Organs Give A New Lease Of Life To Five Other Children

Gujarat: Toddler's Organs Give A New Lease Of Life To Five Other Children

His parents donated the organs after he was declared brain dead following a devastating accident.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Gujarat: Toddler's Organs Give A New Lease Of Life To Five Other Children
Representational Image
Gujarat: Toddler's Organs Give A New Lease Of Life To Five Other Children
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T07:31:11+05:30

Setting an example of humanity and goodness, a family of a toddler from Gujarat donated their kid’s organs after his untimely death and gave a second chance at life to five other children.

He gave a new lease of life to five children, including two from Russia and Ukraine. His parents donated the organs after he was declared brain dead following a devastating accident.

The two-and-a-half-year-old boy's, identified as Yash Oza was declared brain dead by doctors a few days after he suffered brain haemorrhage due to a fall from the second floor of a house in his neighbourhood while playing, said an NGO on Wednesday, which facilitated the entire process.

Yash’s heart, lung, kidneys, liver and eyes were donated after consent from his family.

His father, Sanjeev Oza who is a journalist, decided to donate his organs after officials of the NGO, Donate Life, approached them, the organisation said in a release.

Yash's heart was transplanted into a four-year-old child from Russia and lung into to a boy from Ukraine, the release said.

It added, his kidneys were transplanted into two girls, aged 14 and 17, in Ahmedabad and liver into a two-year-old boy from Bhavnagar.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Woman In Hyderabad Ends Life After Online Lender Sends Messages To Her Contacts

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Organ transplant Humanitarian Aid Lifestyle & Trends National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos