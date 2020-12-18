Gujarat: Toddler's Organs Give A New Lease Of Life To Five Other Children

Setting an example of humanity and goodness, a family of a toddler from Gujarat donated their kid’s organs after his untimely death and gave a second chance at life to five other children.

He gave a new lease of life to five children, including two from Russia and Ukraine. His parents donated the organs after he was declared brain dead following a devastating accident.

The two-and-a-half-year-old boy's, identified as Yash Oza was declared brain dead by doctors a few days after he suffered brain haemorrhage due to a fall from the second floor of a house in his neighbourhood while playing, said an NGO on Wednesday, which facilitated the entire process.

Yash’s heart, lung, kidneys, liver and eyes were donated after consent from his family.

His father, Sanjeev Oza who is a journalist, decided to donate his organs after officials of the NGO, Donate Life, approached them, the organisation said in a release.

Yash's heart was transplanted into a four-year-old child from Russia and lung into to a boy from Ukraine, the release said.

It added, his kidneys were transplanted into two girls, aged 14 and 17, in Ahmedabad and liver into a two-year-old boy from Bhavnagar.

With PTI inputs

