Grene Robotics Develops India’s First Autonomous Drone Defence Dome system

In the backdrop of the Indian Air Force probing the use of drones in the recent Jammu airport explosion, Grene Robotics has developed India’s first indigenous drone defence dome system called ‘Indrajaal’.

According to the firm, Indrajaal can protect an area of 1000-2000 sq. km per system against threats from UAV's, Incoming Weapons, Loitering Munitions and Low-RCS targets.

So how does this technology work?

Autonomous defence/Weapon Systems is the third revolution of warfare and Indrajaal's design principles are based on delivering such autonomy to the defence forces by leveraging a combination of 9-10 modern technologies powered by artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and robotics that is capable of identifying, assessing, deciding, acting and evolving autonomously in real-time.

According to the firm, Indrajaal is capable of real-time situational awareness, can integrate with all current weapons suite and infrastructure, has a honeycombed cell structure seamlessly built over a combination of 9-10 technologies, provides 24x7x365 persistent and autonomous monitoring, tracking and action.

“I urge the defence leadership to take an integrated and comprehensive approach against all the UAVs, loiter ammunition swarm drones and low RCS threats with indigenously developed Autonomous Defence Systems. Conventional defences will be overwhelmed during a swarm attack scenario and an AI-Enabled Autonomous Dome with its own ecosystem of sensors and processing is the way forward. The process of establishing a fully functional system is an evolutionary process and needs technology vision and user involvement,” Wg Cdr MVN Sai (Retd), CEO Defence, Grene Robotics said.

