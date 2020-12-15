December 15, 2020
Repeal Farm Laws And Arrive At A Consensus With Farmers: P Chidambaram To Centre

The simple way forward is to repeal the present laws and re-enact a new law based on mutual agreement,” the former finance minister said

PTI 15 December 2020
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday asked the government to repeal the new agri laws and bring in a fresh bill after reaching an agreement with the agitating peasants.

"Government should climb down from its high horse and reach an agreement with the farmers quickly. The simple way forward is to Repeal the present laws and Re-enact a new law based on the agreement. Repeal and Re-enactment is a well-known legislative tool," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

The former finance minister said it is obvious that any agreement between farmers and the government will necessarily require a new bill to be passed by Parliament.

"It is shocking that after 20 days of farmers' protests in the bitter winter of Delhi, the government continues to stick to the 'no repeal' stand," he said.

The Congress has been supporting the farmers' agitation and has called for a repeal of the three farm laws. It has also alleged that the farm laws were passed undemocratically in Parliament.
Opposition parties have also appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and ensure the laws are withdrawn.

The government has been defending the laws, saying they will open new market avenues for farmers and raise their incomes, besides ushering in new technologies in the sector.

