Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people and link it with electoral rolls for the ones who want to register as voters 'for the purpose of establishing the identity'.

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated
Indian Parliament | PTI

Trending

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T14:56:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 2:56 pm

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplication, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, as he introduced the bill, said the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible.

However, opposition parties led by Congress opposed the bill, saying it will infringe the fundamental rights of citizens. They also alleged that the bill will violate the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar.

The bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, accepted the introduction of the bill after taking voice votes.

As opposition protests over various issues, including on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, continued, Agarwal adjourned the House till 2 pm.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Earlier, when the House met after the weekend break at 11 am, opposition members stormed into the Well and began protesting. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to maintain decorum and go back to their seats.

As the members refused to relent, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon after taking up a few questions.

Tags

PTI Kiren Rijiju Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Delhi: 2 More Covid-19 Omicron Cases Detected, 24 So Far

Omicron Covid-19: All Positive Cases To Be Sent For Genome Sequencing, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

RSS Chief Calls On Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

Sacrilege Incident: Hang The Culprits In Public, Says Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Delhi Air Quality: CAQM Lifts Curbs On Construction Activities, Truck Entry

Parliament: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2pm Amid Opposition Protests

Omicron Covid-19: Karnataka Registers Five More Cases; Toll Reaches 19

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Advertisement

More from India

Shah's Claim That BJP Made It Clear Fadnavis Will Be Maha CM In 2019 Far From Reality: Sanjay Raut

Shah's Claim That BJP Made It Clear Fadnavis Will Be Maha CM In 2019 Far From Reality: Sanjay Raut

Panama Papers Case: ED Summons Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Panama Papers Case: ED Summons Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 55 Indian Fishermen In Last Two Days

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 55 Indian Fishermen In Last Two Days

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Ashwani Sharma / Magsaysay awardee, Ladakh-based innovator Sonam Wangchuk upheld traditional wisdom and social capital as measures against natural disasters at a Climate conference.

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement