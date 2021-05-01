J-K Govt Dismisses Primary School Teacher For ‘Threat To Security Of State’ Amid Pandemic

Four days after the government ordered to set up a Special Task Force to identify and scrutinise the cases of employees who are involved in any case related to posing a threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities, the government today dismissed a school teacher.

In a first such order, the government dismissed a teacher from Kupwara “in the interest of the security of the state”.

An order issued by the general administration department states that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Idrees Jan, teacher, Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara, are such as to warrant his dismissal from service.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Mr. Idrees Jan, Teacher, Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara,” the order read.

Accordingly, Sinha dismissed Idrees Jan with immediate effect, the order added. The order has not specified any reason and it hasn’t spelled out why the primary school teacher was dismissed.

On Wednesday the general administration department constituted the STF under the chairmanship of additional director-general of police, Criminal Investigation Department to scrutinize the cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2) of the Constitution of India. Under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his or her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the state.

Meanwhile, the government spokesman said 3,832 new positive cases of Covid-19, 1,231from Jammu and 2,601 from Kashmir, have been reported in the past 24 hours. The spokesman said 47 Covid-19 deaths have been reported, 30 from Jammu and 17 from Kashmir. It is the highest number of deaths reported from Jammu and Kashmir so far.

