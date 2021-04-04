April 04, 2021
Poshan
Govinda Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Govinda has mild symptoms and he has been quarantined at home with all necessary precautions.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2021
Bollywood actor Govinda tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is now under home quarantine, informed his wife, Sunita Ahuja. 

The actor has "mild symptoms" and is following all necessary health protocols. 

"He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI.

Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy "Rangeela Raja".

Earlier in the day, superstar Akshay Kumar and "Bandish Bandits" actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a single day.

(With PTI Inputs) 

