God's Own Country Has Turned Into Fundamentalists' Own Country: Nirmala Sitharaman

Lashing out at the CPI(M)-led Kerala government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that the state which is known as God's own country, has become” fundamentalists' own country”.

Questioning the role of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), Sitharaman also attacked the state government for its budget.

Condemning the killing of an RSS worker allegedly by SDPI activists in Alappuzha last week, she alleged that violence is rampant in the Left-ruled state.

"My heart breaks when I have to say this. A young party activist... RSS pracharak Nandu Krishna was hacked to death. Is this God's own country?" she asked.

Sitharaman further alleged that the "fundamentalist misbehaviour" will not be questioned in Kerala because of CPI(M)'s "backhand alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI),” a political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

"I am afraid to say this. God's own country is now gradually becoming fundamentalists' own country", Sitharaman said, also referring to the killings of two youth congress workers in Kasargod allegedly by CPI(M) activists in 2019.

She also slammed the LDF government for giving permission to “fundamentalist outfits” to "carry out a procession" on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Mappila Rebellion. Describing it as a "Hindu genocide", Sitharaman said, "that is celebrated now."

She also questioned Congress for its alleged silence over the issue.

"Congress is silent. This is not minority appeasement… fundamentalist appeasement is happening in Kerala," she said.

While many scholars consider the rebellion also known as the Malabar rebellion primarily as a peasant revolt against the colonial government, the BJP considers it as a Hindu genocide during which many Hindus were killed or forcibly converted to Islam in two Taluks of North Kerala.

Talking about the role of KIIFB in Kerala’s budget, the Union Minister said, "I don't know what budget making is this when all the money is given to one KIIFB.

“What is this organisation? We also make a budget in the Union government. We don't give all money to one particular agency and say, 'we'll see',” she said.

"The CAG has commented and criticised... Total questionable operation. If this is budget making, no wonder Kerala is going into a debt trap. And this is a questionable affair,” she said.

KIIFB was constituted by the Government as a Body Corporate financial institution in Kerala to mobilize funds for infrastructure development from outside the state revenue.

With PTI Inputs

