Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  God Save India's Economy: Chidambaram After BJP's Nishikant Dubey Says 'GDP Has No Relevance'

God Save India's Economy: Chidambaram After BJP's Nishikant Dubey Says 'GDP Has No Relevance'

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said on Monday that the term GDP won't be useful in future.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
God Save India's Economy: Chidambaram After BJP's Nishikant Dubey Says 'GDP Has No Relevance'
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram
File Photo
God Save India's Economy: Chidambaram After BJP's Nishikant Dubey Says 'GDP Has No Relevance'
outlookindia.com
2019-12-03T11:38:00+0530

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP over its MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks that the GDP has no relevance, saying "God save India's economy".

Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Taxation Law Amendment Bill and a statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance on the same legislation, Dubey had said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has no relevance and it should not be treated as 'Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat'.

"GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP's ideas of reforms. God save India's economy," Chidambaram, who is in jail in connection with cases of corruption and money laundering, said in a tweet.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday had also taken a swipe at Dubey over his remarks, saying God save the people from "New India's novice economists".

Also Read: GDP Is No 'Bible, Ramayana Or Mahabharata' To Judge Economy: BJP MP

BJP MP Dubey on Monday said GDP growth shouldn't be considered the "Bible, Ramayana or the Mahabharata" to judge the economy.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Nishikant Dubey, the MP from Jharkhand's Godda, said: "The term GDP came only in 1934. There was no GDP before that... It won't be that useful in future, either."

"We should see if there is sustainable economic welfare available to a person. Sustainable economic development and happiness of a person are more important than GDP," Dubey said.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau P. Chidambaram New Delhi Economy Economic Slowdown Development-Growth-GDP etc National
Next Story : Woman Allegedly Gang Raped Inside Police Quarter In Odisha, Constable Arrested
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement