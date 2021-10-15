Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Goal To Make India, World's Strongest Military Power In 'Aatmnirbhar' Way: PM Modi At Launch Of 7 Defence Companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the event of the launch of seven state-run defence companies on the occasion of Vijaydashmi, said that he wants to robust India's defence capabilities in an 'Aatmnirbhar' way.

Goal To Make India, World's Strongest Military Power In 'Aatmnirbhar' Way: PM Modi At Launch Of 7 Defence Companies
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi launches 7 state run defence companies | PTI

Trending

Goal To Make India, World's Strongest Military Power In 'Aatmnirbhar' Way: PM Modi At Launch Of 7 Defence Companies
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T13:38:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 1:38 pm

On the occasion of Vijaydashmi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched seven state run defence companies.

The government passed an order on 16th June to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100% Government owned corporate entities. 

The Prime Minster said, "India is taking new resolutions to build new future. Today, there is more transparency & trust in defence sector than ever before."

Stressing on the need for aatmnirbhar bharat, he said, "Under the aatmnirbhar bharat scheme, our goal is to make country world's biggest military power on its own.

He said that major reforms have been rolled out in defence sector; instead of the conventional stagnant policies, the single window system has been arranged now. 

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"After Independence, there was a need to upgrade ordnance factories, adopt new-age technologies, but it didn't get much attention," the Prime Minister said. 

The Prime Minsiter's office informed that the new strategy for defence production will focus on, 'Import substitution, diversification, newer opportunities and exports'. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the defence industry associations were present in the event.

The Government of India has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100% Government owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve 'self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country'. This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation, the Prime Minister's Office released a video informing about it. 

Rs. 65,000 Crore have been moved from the Ordinance Factory Board and allotted to these 7 companies, the video added. 

The seven new Defence companies that have been incorporated are:

  1. Munitions India Limited (MIL);
  2. Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI);
  3. Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India);
  4. Troop Comforts Limited (TCL);
  5. Yantra India Limited (YIL);
  6. India Optel Limited (IOL);
  7. Gliders India Limited (GIL).

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Defence National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Condition of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Improving: AIIMS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Concerned Over ‘Severe Demographic Imbalances’ In India

‘Follow Sardar Patel, Don’t Let Castes And Religion Turn Into Hindrance For You’: PM Modi To People

Covid-19: Odisha's Khordha District Troubling State Govt For Long, More So In Current Festive Season

India’s ‘Maitri’ Played Major Role In Global Covid-19 Fight: Nirmala Sitharaman

Fuel Prices Soar Again In India; Petrol, Diesel Priced At Highest Ever Level

India Logs 16,862 New Covid-19 Cases: Active Cases Lowest In 216 Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from India

I Will Go To My Polling Booth To Vote, India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi, 104, Sends Heart-Warming Message To EC

I Will Go To My Polling Booth To Vote, India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi, 104, Sends Heart-Warming Message To EC

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Kerala Soldier's Mortal Remains Cremated With Full Military Honours

Kerala Soldier's Mortal Remains Cremated With Full Military Honours

Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The Lakhimpur Kheri incident may not dent the BJP’s electoral prospects in UP too much, it will make a difference in terms of perception.

Deal Or No Deal

Deal Or No Deal

Sneha Kanchan / Increasingly, brands are collaborating with social media influencers for promotions and marketing. But, not all such tie-ups are dealmakers.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Nachhatar Singh’s daughter and sons deplore their farmer father’s death during the October 3 incident.

Advertisement