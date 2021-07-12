July 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘Goa Wants Change, Goa Wants Development’: Kejriwal Ahead Of Visit To State

‘Goa Wants Change, Goa Wants Development’: Kejriwal Ahead Of Visit To State

Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Goa Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:23 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘Goa Wants Change, Goa Wants Development’: Kejriwal Ahead Of Visit To State
Arvind Kejriwal is slated to visit Goa on Tuesday
PTI
‘Goa Wants Change, Goa Wants Development’: Kejriwal Ahead Of Visit To State
outlookindia.com
2021-07-12T13:23:00+05:30
Also read

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, which are scheduled to take place next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the state is in need of political change as it has witnessed enough of political parties bullying one another and “selling MLAs”.

"Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal is slated to visit Goa on Tuesday. The AAP will be contesting the Assembly elections there.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘Low-Profile’ Jairam Thakur Has High-Profile Job Of Retaining Himachal In 2022

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Goa AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos