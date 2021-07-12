‘Goa Wants Change, Goa Wants Development’: Kejriwal Ahead Of Visit To State

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, which are scheduled to take place next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the state is in need of political change as it has witnessed enough of political parties bullying one another and “selling MLAs”.
"Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow," Kejriwal tweeted.
Kejriwal is slated to visit Goa on Tuesday. The AAP will be contesting the Assembly elections there.
(With PTI inputs)
