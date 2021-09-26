Goa CM Pramod Sawant Lauds Diplomat Sneha Dubey For Her Pakistan Fury At UNGA

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday lauded Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey for her blistering reply inside UN General Assembly to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over Kashmir.

Dubey, a 2012 batch IFS officer, delivered India's strong Right of Reply on Friday from the UN General assembly hall and strongly responded to Pakistan rants over Jammu and Kashmir.

On behalf of the entire state of Goa, I would like to congratulate IFS #SnehaDubey, who represented India at UNGA and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. She did her school education in Goa and built strong foundations of life. pic.twitter.com/FCA2fJDTKt — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 26, 2021

In a Twitter post, Sawant said, "On behalf of the entire state of Goa, I would like to congratulate IFS #SnehaDubey, who represented India at UNGA and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. She did her school education in Goa and built strong foundations of life.” (With PTI inputs)