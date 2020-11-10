November 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Goa CM Meets Union Minister Mandaviya In Delhi

Goa CM Meets Union Minister Mandaviya In Delhi

Protests are growing against the three infrastructure projects: laying of electricity line, expansion of a national highway, and double-tracking of a railway line

PTI 10 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Goa CM Meets Union Minister Mandaviya In Delhi
Protesters have been alleging that the new projects are aimed at providing infrastructure for the companies handling coal at the Mormugao Port Trust.
Twitter
Goa CM Meets Union Minister Mandaviya In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2020-11-10T07:29:13+05:30

Amidst growing protests in Goa against three proposed projects over the environmental concern, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met Union
minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.

"Conveyed sentiments of people of Goa regarding Coal handling. He (Mandaviya) has assured to look into the matter," the CM tweeted.

Protests are growing against the three infrastructure projects including the laying of electricity line, expansion of a national highway, and double-tracking of a railway line by the South Western Railway.

Protesters claimed that trees in the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and the National Park at Mollem will be cut for these projects.

They have been alleging that these projects are aimed at providing infrastructure for the companies handling coal at the Mormugao Port Trust.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian-Origin Man Jailed For Life After 4 Attempted Murders In UK

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Pramod Sawant Mansukh Mandaviya Goa Coal Railways Industrialists National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos