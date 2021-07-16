Girl Abducted And Raped For Five Days In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

In a shocking incident, police on Friday confirmed occurrence of a mishap involving abduction of a 16-year-old girl who was raped by the youth of the locality for five consecutive days.
The family of the girl said she was abducted on July 9 when she had gone to fill water from a hand pump near her house.
The girl managed to escape from the clutches of the youth after five days and informed her family about the matter, he said.
A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the girl has been sent for medical examination.
(With PTI Inputs)
