January 14, 2021
Corona
Ghazipur Poultry Market Opens After Bird Flu Samples Test Negative

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal allows Ghazipur poultry market to open after after 100 samples test negative for bird flu

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Broiler chicken sitting in a weighing scale at a chicken shop, in Mumbai. Maharashtra on high alert as bird flu enters the state but has not imposed any ban on the sale of eggs, chicken yet.
Photo by Dinesh Parab/Outlook
2021-01-14T17:45:19+05:30

After all the 100 samples tested negative for bird flu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions to open Ghazipur poultry market. "Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to Bird Flu. Have directed to open the poultry market & withdraw the orders to restrict trade & import of chicken stocks," tweeted the Delhi CM. 

In the wake of the bird flu outbreak, there was a temporary ban issued on the sale and storage of processed chicken meat in the Ghazipur poultry market. All 100 samples tested negative a day after this ban was imposed and as noted by a senior official of the Delhi animal husbandry unit, there is no spread of bird flu among chickens in Delhi. 

With PTI inputs 

