After all the 100 samples tested negative for bird flu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions to open Ghazipur poultry market. "Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to Bird Flu. Have directed to open the poultry market & withdraw the orders to restrict trade & import of chicken stocks," tweeted the Delhi CM.

In the wake of the bird flu outbreak, there was a temporary ban issued on the sale and storage of processed chicken meat in the Ghazipur poultry market. All 100 samples tested negative a day after this ban was imposed and as noted by a senior official of the Delhi animal husbandry unit, there is no spread of bird flu among chickens in Delhi.

With PTI inputs

