Gautam Adani Becomes Top Gainer This Year, Beats Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk

Indian business tycoon Guatam Adani has become the top gainer this year who has added more to his wealth than anyone else in the world.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani’s net worth saw a gain of $16.2 billion in 2021 taking his worth to $50 billion. With the enormous gain in wealth, Adani has surpassed Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk as the top gainer.

Jeff Bezos added 7.59 billion to his wealth while Musk has added $10.3 billion to his net worth so far this year.

Barring one stock, all of Adani group stocks have rallied at least 50% this year.

When compared to Adani’s wealth gain, Mukesh Ambani’s wealth gain seems to be lagging far behind.

Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.

Google Co-founder Larry Page has been ranked second in terms of highest gain in wealth with a growth of $14.3 billion.

