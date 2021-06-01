From Delhi To Kerala, Full List Of States That Have Extended Covid Lockdown

Even as the coronavirus seems to be easing across the country, several states have decided to extend lockdown and curfews to safeguard the gains made so far. India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800.

While states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa will now be under strict restrictions for another week to a fortnight, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced certain relaxation in the curbs.

Here's a list of states that have extended the Covid-19 lockdown:

Goa: With the Covid-19 positivity rate still hovering at 21 per cent, the Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing "corona curfew", which was supposed to be lifted on May 31, by another week till June 7. Currently, all shops except those selling essential items are closed in Goa. The shops selling essential items can conduct business from 7 am to 1 pm.

Restaurant kitchens are allowed to operate between 7 am and 7 pm. Medical stores and health-related facilities are kept out of the purview of the current curfew order.

Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the extension of the shutdown in the state till June 9. "Although the prevalence of the disease is declining significantly in the state, we have not yet reached a stage to remove restrictions. The lockdown will continue in all districts from May 31 to June 9," Vijayan said.

Kerala has been under lockdown since 8 May following a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

As per the new lockdown guidelines, some concessions will be given to perform essential activities. All industrial establishments (including coir, cashew, etc) can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50 per cent of total strength. Banks will remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended timings till 5 pm. Shops selling education books, textiles for weddings, jewellery and footwear will be open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Toddy sale will be allowed in parcels, following the Covid protocol.

Delhi: The government has extended the restrictions for another week till 5 am of June 7 while allowing operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises. Staggered work hours, frequent testing and monitoring of Covid appropriate behaviour will mark the resumption of activities. The workers and employees allowed at manufacturing units and construction sites will require to carry e-passes for movement during the ongoing lockdown that has been extended by a week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Puducherry: The government has extended the Covid lockdown till midnight of June 7. A lockdown was first imposed in Puducherry on 10 May. Essential services have been permitted and would be available from 5 am every day till noon.

Tamil Nadu: The state-wide lockdown has been extended till June 7. Under the no-relaxation curbs, Stalin said that provision stores would be allowed to sell essential supplies through carts or vehicles in their respective localities with permission from local bodies.

Maharashtra: The state government has extended lockdown-like restrictions, which came into force on April 14, by another 15 days. They were to end on June 1.

Madhya Pradesh: Though the state government has approved a phase-wise unlocking beginning June 1, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. There will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places with a positivity rate above per cent.

Andhra Pradesh: The month-long Covid-19 restrictions in Tirupati and the entire Chittoor district would be further intensified and extended for a fortnight from June 1 to 15 June in view of Covid-19 cases. After a Covid review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told reporters that the existing daily 18 hour-long curfew restrictions would be increased to 20 hours and it would be extended till June 15.

Himachal Pradesh: The state government had on Friday extended the coronavirus curbs till June 7 but announced relaxations, including an increase in the opening hours of shops

Nagaland: The government has extended the total lockdown in the state till June 11.

Arunachal Pradesh: The state will continue with the lockdown in seven districts of the state till June 7.

Manipur: The state government has extended the curfew in seven districts till June 11.

Mizoram: The ongoing lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area has been extended by another seven days till 4 am of June 6.

Meghalaya: The state has extended the total lockdown in the East Khasi Hills district by another week.

With PTI inputs

