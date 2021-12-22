Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

From 17 Seats To Mere 2, Congress Faces Desertion Blues In Goa

When the 2017 Assembly elections were held in Goa, the Congress had put up a good show by emerging as the single largest party with 17 seats in the 40-member House, with its strength now reduced to just two.

From 17 Seats To Mere 2, Congress Faces Desertion Blues In Goa

Trending

From 17 Seats To Mere 2, Congress Faces Desertion Blues In Goa
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T11:18:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:18 am

However, the party is still trying to put up a strong face ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year, saying it is not deterred by the desertions.


On Monday, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee's working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco became the latest MLA to quit the party over the last five years.


Notably, his name had figured in the first list of eight candidates announced by the Congress last week for the forthcoming state polls.

Related Stories

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?


Before Lourenco's resignation, BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had said, “The Congress has been reduced to a rickshaw party with three wheels, and soon it will turn into a bicycle party with only two of them remaining."


Fadnavis had predicted that Pratapsingh Rane will also quit the Congress. But, Rane is still with the Congress.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


The biggest jolt the Congress came in 2019 when a group of its 10 MLAs, led by then leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, left the party together and joined the ruling BJP.


This year, as the next Assembly election draws closer, more MLAs quit the Congress one after the other.


Following the 2017 Assembly polls, Vishwajit Rane, Goa's current health minister, was the first to resign from the Congress as well as from the Assembly soon after taking oath as an MLA.


After him, two other MLAs – Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte – also resigned from the party.


All the three were later re-elected in by-elections on the BJP's ticket.

Recently, Luizinho Faleiro and Ravi Naik, both former chief ministers, also left the Congress.
The party is now left with only Pratapsingh Rane and Digambar Kamat, both of whom are also former CMs.


On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the Goa Congress, saying, "Fifteen are sold, only two are remaining, they are the last stock. Little stock is remaining.”

However, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has remained unfazed and expressed confidence that he will lead the Congress to a thumping victory in the 2022 state polls and that his party will form government.


“The Congress has successfully faced many storms, floods and tsunamis. Our functionaries have the strength and mettle to defeat opportunists,” Kamat recently said.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Devendra Fadnavis Narendra Modi Goa National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Cases In India Reach 213, Covid-19 Active Cases At 78,190

Omicron Cases In India Reach 213, Covid-19 Active Cases At 78,190

West Bengal: BSF Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid Along IB, Kills Intruder From Bangladesh

MP Villagers Accord Grand Welcome To Soldier Daughter Of Farm Laborer

UP Govt Brought Transparency In Exams, Curbed Cheating Mafia: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Parliament Adjourned Sine Die Ahead Of Original Schedule

Kashmir's Temperatures Remain Below Freezing Point; Snowfall, Rain Likely From Sunday

Kashmir's Temperatures Remain Below Freezing Point; Snowfall, Rain Likely From Sunday

Trinamool's Entry Enlivens Goa Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Advertisement

More from India

National Mathematics Day 2021: Who Is Srinivasa Ramanujan?

National Mathematics Day 2021: Who Is Srinivasa Ramanujan?

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Special Project For Development Of Border Areas On Anvil: Khandu

Special Project For Development Of Border Areas On Anvil: Khandu

Gurugram Health Department Claims Milestone 100% Covid-19 Vaccination

Gurugram Health Department Claims Milestone 100% Covid-19 Vaccination

Read More from Outlook

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Soumitra Bose / India and Pakistan were the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men but they lost in the semis on Tuesday.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement