September 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Friends, Relatives Swoop On Police Station To Free Riot-accused In Bulandshahr

Friends, Relatives Swoop On Police Station To Free Riot-accused In Bulandshahr

After coming to know of Salim’s arrest, the villagers, including the friends and relatives of the riot accused, swooped on the seven-member police team and wrested the accused from the police custody.

PTI 08 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Friends, Relatives Swoop On Police Station To Free Riot-accused In Bulandshahr
Representational image
PTI FIle Photo
Friends, Relatives Swoop On Police Station To Free Riot-accused In Bulandshahr
outlookindia.com
2020-09-08T15:43:44+05:30

A riot case accused was freed from the police custody by his friends and relatives soon after he was apprehended in his village near Bulandshahr, an official said on Tuesday.

On a tip-off that Bagwala village resident Salim, wanted for his alleged involvement in a recent riot case in an Agauta police station area in Bulandshahr district, a police team raided his home and arrested him on late Monday evening, said Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

After coming to know of Salim’s arrest, the villagers, including the friends and relatives of the riot accused, swooped on the seven-member police team and wrested the accused from the police custody, said the SSP.

Even as the outnumbered police team tried to re-arrest Salim, his accomplices drove him away in a car, said Singh.

A case has been registered at the Agauta police station against 12 persons, said the SSP, adding two of the accused have already been arrested.

The police are trying to apprehend the remaining accused, including Salim, he added. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NIA To Attach Properties Of Designated Terrorists Pannun, Nijjar Of Banned Khalistani Outfits

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh Police National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×