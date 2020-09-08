Fresh Skirmish Between India, China: Warning Shots Fired Along LAC In Ladakh

Tensions flared up again along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector where the militaries of India and China fired in the air to scare and push back each other, reports said.

The latest confrontation took place near the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake.

A Chinese military spokesperson said the Indian troops "illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control on Monday and outrageously fired warning shots on Chinese border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate."

The spokesperson added that Chinese troops took the "countermeasures to stabilize the situation".

"The Indian side's move seriously violated related agreements reached by both sides, stirred up tensions in the region, and would easily cause misunderstandings and misjudgments, which is a serious military provocation and is very vile in nature," said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesperson of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command.

Tensions have flared up again in eastern Ladakh after China's unsuccessful attempt to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. However, India has maintained that the strategic heights are on its side of the LAC.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts.

Following China's fresh attempts to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has further bolstered its military presence in the region.

