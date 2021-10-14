Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Freeze Frames In Lakhimpur Kheri: A Charred SUV, Toys On A Cart And A Young Man In A Red T Shirt

After the dust settles, violence leaves behind scars that are difficult to heal. A photojournalist's diary of Lakhimpur Kheri

Freeze Frames In Lakhimpur Kheri: A Charred SUV, Toys On A Cart And A Young Man In A Red T Shirt
Police and forensic team conducting forensic investigation of the burnt car at Tikonia, Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Freeze Frames In Lakhimpur Kheri: A Charred SUV, Toys On A Cart And A Young Man In A Red T Shirt
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T18:19:09+05:30
Tribhuvan Tiwari

Tribhuvan Tiwari

More stories from Tribhuvan Tiwari
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 6:19 pm

Several thoughts were running in my head as I was moving towards Lakhimpur Kheri. How would I get the sort of images that hadn't already been clicked by other journalists over the past one week and would stay relevant for at least the next seven days? On reaching the spot, however, there were moments when I found people and their circumstances in perfect alignment. Images that while remaining within the news cycle also, in many ways, went far beyond them. The images that you see in this essay are the result of several such coincidences. 

At the spot itself, where four farmers were mowed down by a car on October 3, we found a forensic lab team meticulously combing the area, collecting evidence. Standing right there you couldn’t tell that this was the very place where so many lives were lost that day. Tikonia village of Lakhimpur Kheri felt eerily calm. That was owing maybe to the fact that the victims of violence, such as the Sikh man who came here all the way from Bahraich, lived far away. So an outsider, such as me, did not sense any palpable rage on the ground. 


A hoarding of accused Ashish Mishra at Tikonia 

But I did find a deep sense of loss. When I saw the young son of the journalist, Raman Kashyap, who was also killed in the violence, it was difficult to imagine how he would reconcile to the loss of his father. Kashyap’s son still believes the last words of his father, that he has gone out to buy samosas for him. Just as we were preparing to leave Kashyap’s house a senior official came to hand over the cheque of compensation, that the state government had issued, for his wife. She seemed to be still in a state of shock, still trying to come to terms with the events that had unfolded before her over the past 10 days. 

Related Stories

Last Recording On My Son’s Mobile Shows Second Vehicle Hit Him: Lakhimpur Kheri Journalist’s Father

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim In Lakhimpur Kheri On Govt Compensation

Lakhimpur Kheri: 15-Year-Old Still In Trauma After Seeing Father Being Crushed Under The Wheel

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Family of Raman Kashyap (Journalist)  at Nighasan Village, Lakhimpur

The house of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the murder of four farmers and a journalist, is a short drive away from Tikonia village. While we couldn’t find anyone inside the house, Ashish Mishra seemed to be omnipresent in his neighbourhood which was inundated by hundreds of election banners and hoardings bearing his name and photo. It felt like the assembly polls were days not weeks away. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Tribhuvan Tiwari Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers Photography National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Courts Arrest In Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Courts Arrest In Chandigarh

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

32 Tihar Prison Officials Found Complicit With Unitech’s Jailed Ex-Promoters: Police; SC Directed Suspension

Allow Chhath Puja: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges LG

India Registers 18,987 New Covid-19 Cases; Below 30,000 Cases For 20th Straight Day

PM Modi Wishes For Manmohan Singh's Speedy Recovery

Karnataka Congress In Tight Spot After Party Spokesman, Media Coordinator link DK Shivakumar to Scam

Veer Savarkar Sought General Amnesty For All Political Prisoners: Grandson

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi: Arrested Pakistani Terrorist Also Surveyed Delhi HC Before 2011 Blasts

Delhi: Arrested Pakistani Terrorist Also Surveyed Delhi HC Before 2011 Blasts

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

New Rule Allows Abortion Till 24 Weeks Of Pregnancy For Certain Categories Of Women

New Rule Allows Abortion Till 24 Weeks Of Pregnancy For Certain Categories Of Women

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS With Weakness After Fever

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS With Weakness After Fever

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

PTI / The Kohli versus Anderson rivalry is one of the biggest talking points whenever India lock horns with England.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement