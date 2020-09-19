Freelance Journalist Rajeev Sharma Arrested Under Official Secrets Act

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested freelance Journalist Rajeev Sharma for allegedly passing “sensitive information” to Chinese intelligence agencies. The arrested scribe was allegedly passing information about Army deployment along the Line of Control (LoC) and India's border strategy to Chinese intelligence.

The Police has claimed that Chinese intelligence agencies paid Sharma 40-Lakh in the last one-and-a-half years. "Special Cell has arrested a freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma, for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. He was found to be in possession of some classified defence-related documents. The investigation is in progress and further details will be shared in due course," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said on Friday.

Delhi Police Press Release

The Delhi Police also said that it has arrested a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate and claimed that they were paying huge amounts of money to Sharma.

"One Chinese lady and her Nepalese associate have also been arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Chinese intelligence tasked the journalist for conveying sensitive information in lieu of large amounts of money. Huge number of mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating/sensitive material have been recovered," the police claimed.

In an official statement, The Press Club of India expressed shock at the arrest of Sharma who is a member of the Club. “This (the arrest) is on account of the dubious track record of the Special Branch. More generally also, the record of Delhi Police is hardly a shining one. On the basis of the statement of the police released to the media, we have no hesitation in saying that the police action is high-handed, and may be inspired by obscure or questionable considerations,” the Press Club of India statement read.

