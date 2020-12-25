Fourth Fire In A Month Leaves 13 Himachal Families Homeless

A fire gutted at least a dozen houses at Bagi village in Rohru subdivision of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, around 100km from the hill town on , adding to the growing incidents of winter fires in the state.

However, there were no casualties. Sources said 13 families were left homeless.

Reports said the fire was noticed by some villagers in the afternoon but before they could begin efforts to douse the flames, the blaze engulfed the entire locality and spread through the wooden houses.

Though the residents escaped with their lives, they could not save any belongings. The houses were razed.

Local Congress MLA Mohan Lal Brakta said more than 13 families have been left homeless.

The estimated loss of property may run into crores of rupees though the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

The fire tenders were rushed from Rohru and nearby places which helped to some extent stop the blaze from spreading to the entire village.

During the past month, at least three major fires have been reported in Rohru, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Chopal areas of Shimla.

Two persons have also died in the incidents.

Concerned over the fire tragedy, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur this evening asked Shimla deputy commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi to provide immediate help to the affected families, including arrangements for their temporary lodging and other relief.

