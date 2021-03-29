Four Held For Thrashing 35-Year-Old Man To Death In Maharashtra’s Palghar

Police on Monday arrested four people for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man in Palghar district of Maharashtra. On March 26, the victim had complained to Tulinj police that a group of persons had thrashed him severely.

The police then referred the victim to a civic hospital. However, he died shortly after reaching the medical facility, the official from Tulinj police station said on Sunday.

Based on the postmortem report, which revealed several injuries on the body, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

While conducting a probe into the case, the police came across a CCTV footage wherein some people were seen attacking a person with sticks and other weapons, he said.

Based on inputs, the police arrested four people from Achole village in Vasai area on Sunday, the official said, adding that they were searching for some more persons involved in the crime.

The motive behind the killing was still not known, he said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine