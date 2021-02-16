February 16, 2021
Corona
Four Cases Of South African Variant Of Covid-19 Reported In India: Health Ministry

Officials also said that one case of the Brazil variant of coronavirus has been reported in the country

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
A medic collects a nasal sample during COVID-19 testing in Uttar Pradesh
PTI
2021-02-16T17:25:45+05:30
Four cases of the South African variant of coronavirus have been reported in India, Union health ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Officials also said that one case of the Brazil variant of coronavirus has been reported in the country so far and added that as many as 187 people have tested positive for the UK variant of virus. 

“Eight states and Union territories including Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Gujarat have administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to over 60 percent healthcare workers,” health ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Officials further said that only two states -- Maharashtra and Kerala, have contributed to 72 percent of the active virus caseload in the country.

Meanwhile, 11 states and Union territories including Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines to less than 50 percent of healthcare workers, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

