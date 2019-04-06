﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Former Vice Chief Of Army Sarath Chand Joins BJP

Former Vice Chief Of Army Sarath Chand Joins BJP

Former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General (retd) Sarath Chand joined the BJP Saturday in presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2019
Former Vice Chief Of Army Sarath Chand Joins BJP
Twitter/ANI
Former Vice Chief Of Army Sarath Chand Joins BJP
outlookindia.com
2019-04-06T18:09:08+0530

Former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General (retd) Sarath Chand joined the BJP Saturday in presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and retired as vice chief of Indian Army on June 1 last year.

He has been in active combat leadership roles at every stage of command in the Army.

"In today's global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that's why I am joining BJP," said Chand.

The BJP has done a lot for soldiers, he added.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Indian Army National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : SRH Vs MI, Live Cricket Score, IPL 2019: Late Onslaught From Pollard Helps Mumbai Post 136/7
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters