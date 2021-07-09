Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's Health Is Improving: Hospital Sources

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's condition has "improved" and exhibiting "consistent improvement" in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, the hospital said on Friday. Singh was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and decreased awareness levels.

"The condition of Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), is better. He is hemodynamically stable. He is showing consistent improvement and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital said in a statement.

"He is communicative and is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the grandson of Singh and enquired about his health. In tweets, Modi also recalled his long association with the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with @JPNadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience," he said.

Nadda, accompanied by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, had visited a Lucknow hospital to meet the 89-year-old Singh on Thursday night.

With PTI inputs

