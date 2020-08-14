August 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Former President Pranab Mukherjee Continues To Be On Ventilator Support

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Continues To Be On Ventilator Support

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter took to Twitter and said his condition has not worsened but he continues to be on a ventilator.

PTI 14 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Former President Pranab Mukherjee Continues To Be On Ventilator Support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee
PTI FIle Photo
Former President Pranab Mukherjee Continues To Be On Ventilator Support
outlookindia.com
2020-08-14T15:08:54+05:30

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical but has not worsened, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said on Friday.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old former president at the hospital said his condition remained unchanged on Friday morning.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment on Monday and was operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital said in a statement.

The former President's daughter took to Twitter after the medical bulletin, saying his condition has not worsened.

"Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from the last two days is that though my dads' condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn't worsened. There's little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light," she said.

Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. 

Next Story >>

Independence Day: Multilayered Security Around Red Fort With NSG Snipers, SWAT Team; Social Distancing Mandatory

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Pranab Mukherjee New Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×