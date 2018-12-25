﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Former PM Rajiv Gandhi's Statue vandalised By Akali Dal In Ludhiana

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi's Statue vandalised By Akali Dal In Ludhiana

The chief minister has asked the police to take action in the matter and identify the perpetrators.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 December 2018
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi's Statue vandalised By Akali Dal In Ludhiana
Akali Dal members vandalising former PM Rajiv Gandhi's statue
Twitter
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi's Statue vandalised By Akali Dal In Ludhiana
outlookindia.com
2018-12-25T14:27:11+0530

A statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi here was vandalised on Tuesday by some persons, who Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claimed, owed allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state.

The chief minister has asked the police to take action in the matter and identify the perpetrators.

Paint was sprayed by the miscreants on the statue at the Salem Tabri area in Ludhiana, police said.

They carried out the act in full public glare and blamed Rajiv Gandhi for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, they said.

Condemning the incident, Singh tweeted, "Strongly condemn vandalisation of Rajiv Gandhi's statue by @Akali_ Dal_ workers in Ludhiana. Have asked Police to identify the guilty & take strict action."

"@officeofssbadal should apologise to people of Punjab for this obnoxious act," he posted on Twitter tagging the office of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Amarinder Singh also asked the SAD to apologise to the people of Punjab for this act.

Police said the miscreants demanded that statues of Rajiv Gandhi across the country be removed and Bharat Ratna conferred on him be withdrawn.

The statue was later cleaned by some Ludhiana Congress leaders.

Congress's Ludhiana president Gurpreet Singh said they have lodged a police complaint.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab Vandalism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CM Yogi Does Not Like Even A Little Bit Of Opposition: Akhilesh Yadav
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters