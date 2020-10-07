Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Dies By Suicide

Former CBI Director and Ex-Governor (Manipur) Ashwani Kumar allegedly died by suicide at his home in Shimla on Wednesday. The suicide has been confirmed by Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu who also reached the spot.

Kumar was found hanging at his home in Shimla. A suicide note has been recovered from the site.

The 1973-batch IPS officer had also served as Director General of Police in Himachal Pradesh between 2006 and 2008. He was Director CBI between 2008 and 2010 and later served as Governor of Manipur and Nagaland.

Kumar hailed from Sirmaur district –one of Himachal Pradesh’s backward districts.

On his return to the state, Kumar had accepted the position of Chancellor at APG Goyal Shimla University but quit in 2018.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he was stranded in Mumbai, where he was staying with his son Abhishek, who was working for a private company.

Kumar is survived by his wife Chanda, son and daughter-in-law.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine