November 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Dies Of Covid-19 At 84

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Dies Of Covid-19 At 84

Expressing his grief, PM Modi remembered Gogoi as a popular leader and a veteran administrator

Outlook Web Bureau 23 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Dies Of Covid-19 At 84
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Dies Of Covid-19 At 84
outlookindia.com
2020-11-23T18:33:44+05:30
Also read

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Gogoi was 84 and is survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.

The three-time former chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 5.34 pm, Sarma said.

Expressing his grief, PM Modi remembered Gogoi as a popular leader and a veteran administrator. “Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Gogoi was first admitted to (GMCH) on August 26 after testing positive for Covid-19 and was released for a brief period before being readmitted on November 2. His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and he was put on invasive ventilation.

Gogoi served as an MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and served as a Union minister twice.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Records Five Covid Deaths Every Hour in A Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos