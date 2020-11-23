Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Dies Of Covid-19 At 84

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Gogoi was 84 and is survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.

The three-time former chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 5.34 pm, Sarma said.

Expressing his grief, PM Modi remembered Gogoi as a popular leader and a veteran administrator. “Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Gogoi was first admitted to (GMCH) on August 26 after testing positive for Covid-19 and was released for a brief period before being readmitted on November 2. His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and he was put on invasive ventilation.

Gogoi served as an MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and served as a Union minister twice.

