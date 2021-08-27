August 27, 2021
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla To Visit US Next Week

The foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will attend UNSC session and hold bilateral engagements with US.

Outlook Web Desk 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:44 pm
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla To Visit US Next Week
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (File image)
PTI
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla To Visit US Next Week
2021-08-27T19:44:03+05:30

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit the US next week to attend United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Besides, the UNSC session, the foreign secretary will also hold bilateral engagements with President Joe Biden's administration.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the announcement on Shringla's visit at a media briefing in New Delhi.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be visiting the US next week for multilateral as well as bilateral engagements," he said.

India holds the UNSC presidency for the month of August and Shringla will attend the wrap-up session of the Indian presidency at the global body.

"The foreign secretary will be attending events relating to the wrap-up session of our UNSC presidency, including the UNSC open briefing on the Middle-East," Bagchi said.

"After his engagements in New York, he will visit Washington DC for bilateral consultations," he added. (With PTI inputs)

