March 03, 2020
Poshan
'For BJP, National Interest Above Everything': PM Modi Asks MPs To Ensure Peace

Modi's comments come against the backdrop of communal violence in Delhi which claimed more than 40 lives.

PTI 03 March 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2020-03-03T11:29:32+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need for peace, harmony and unity in society saying it is a prerequisite for the country's development.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meet, Modi asked the party MPs to take lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country.

He said political interests are "supreme" for some parties but for the BJP, "national interest is above everything".

Modi's comments come against the backdrop of communal violence in Delhi which claimed more than 40 lives.

The Opposition has sought to corner the Modi government on the violence in the national capital. 

