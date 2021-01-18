January 18, 2021
Corona
Flypast At Republic Day Parade Will Culminate With Rafale Aircraft: IAF

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T17:11:51+05:30

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday said that the newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26. It will culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

"The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," said Wing Commander Indranil Nandi.

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.

With PTI inputs

